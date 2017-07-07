iOSify Bookmarklets and adding bookmarklets on iOS

I don’t do much web browsing on iOS (I just can’t handle the small screen), but I do visit a number of sites regularly, some of which do stupid things that make them annoying or hard to use, especially in Mobile Safari. On the desktop, it’s usually easy to “fix” these annoyances with a bit of JavaScript or CSS or a quick trip to the Document Inspector, but none of these are readily available on iOS. Fortunately, however, bookmarklets still work in Mobile Safari.

Unfortunately, though, adding bookmarklets to Mobile Safari is cumbersome at best. Unless you sync all of your bookmarks from the desktop, it’s almost impossible to add a bookmarklet to Mobile Safari unless the bookmarklet’s author has done some work for you. On the desktop, you’d typically just drag the in-page bookmarklet link to your bookmarks toolbar and be done, or control-/right-click on the in-page bookmarklet link and make a new bookmark using the context menu. One step, so simple a two-year-old could do it. The general process of adding a bookmarklet to Mobile Safari goes like this:

Bookmark a page, any page, in order to add a bookmark Manually edit the aforementioned bookmark’s URL to make it a bookmarklet, i.e. by pasting the bookmarklet’s code Fun!

To make things slightly easier, Digital Inspiration has a collection of common bookmarklets that you can bookmark directly and then edit back into functioning bookmarklets.1 It’s still two steps, but step 2 becomes much simpler (probably a five-year-old could do it). This is great if Digital Inspiration has the bookmarklet you want (or if the bookmarklet’s author has included an “iOS-friendly” link on the page), but what if you want to add Alisdair McDiarmid’s Kill Sticky Headers bookmarklet?

To solve that problem, I wrote “iOSify Bookmarklets”—a quick-and-dirty sort-of “meta-bookmarklet” to turn any standard in-page bookmarklet link into a Mobile Safari-friendly bookmarkable link.

Once you add iOSify Bookmarklets to Mobile Safari (more on that below), you tap it in your bookmarks to covert the in-page bookmarklet link into a tapable link, tap the link to “load” it, bookmark the resulting page, and then edit the URL of the new bookmark to “unlock” the bookmarklet.

Say you’re visiting http://example.com/foo and it has a bookmarklet, bar, that you want to add to Mobile Safari.

Open your Mobile Safari bookmarks and tap iOSify Bookmarklets. (The page appears unchanged afterwards, but iOSify Bookmarklets did some work for you.) Tap the in-page link to the bookmarklet (bar) you want to add to Mobile Safari. N.B. It may appear again that nothing happens, but if you tap the location bar and finger-scrub, you should see the page’s URL has been changed to include the code for the “bar” bookmarklet after a ?bookmarklet# string. Tap the Share icon in Mobile Safari’s bottom bar and add the current page as a bookmark; you can’t edit the URL at this point, so just choose Done. Tap the Bookmarks icon, then Edit, then the bookmark you just added. Edit the URL and delete everything before the javascript: in the bookmark’s URL. (Tap Done when finished, and Done again to exit editing mode.)

The “bar” bookmarklet is now ready for use on any page on the web.

Here’s an iOS-friendly bookmarkable version of iOSify Bookmarklets (tap this link, then start at step 3 above to add this to Mobile Safari): iOSify Bookmarklets

The code, for those who like that sort of thing:



I hope this is helpful to someone out there

1 For the curious, Digital Inspiration uses query strings and fragments in the URL in order to include the bookmarklet code in the page URL you bookmark, and iOSify Bookmarklets borrows this method. ↩︎

